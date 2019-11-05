NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Metro Police officers picked up aprons on Tuesday to help the community.
Officers from the East Precinct served dinner at Burger Up on Woodland Street. The officers are helping the wait staff and collecting donations for Tennessee Special Olympics.
Officers said they regularly see people alarmed when cops show up to their table.
“First they’re taken aback by it, but they find out why we’re head and what we’re doing and they’re very open to it,” said East Precinct Commander David Imhof.
This is the third year the East Precinct has held the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.