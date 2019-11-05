East Precinct officers served burgers on Tuesday to raise money for Tennessee Special Olympics

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Metro Police officers picked up aprons on Tuesday to help the community.

Officers from the East Precinct served dinner at Burger Up on Woodland Street. The officers are helping the wait staff and collecting donations for Tennessee Special Olympics.

Officers said they regularly see people alarmed when cops show up to their table.

“First they’re taken aback by it, but they find out why we’re head and what we’re doing and they’re very open to it,” said East Precinct Commander David Imhof.

This is the third year the East Precinct has held the event.

