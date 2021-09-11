NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter early in the morning on Aug. 3 on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.

Ryman attack suspect Metro Police are searching for the person who attacked a homeless person last month on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.

Police said the man attacked the homeless person “without provocation.” The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

If you have information about the attacker, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.