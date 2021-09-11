NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter early in the morning on Aug. 3 on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.
Metro Police are searching for the person who attacked a homeless person last month on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium.
Police said the man attacked the homeless person “without provocation.” The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
If you have information about the attacker, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Please help identify this man who, without provocation, attacked a homeless individual with a scooter at 1:30 a.m. on Aug 3. It happened on the steps of the Ryman where the victim was sleeping. The victim was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt. Know the attacker? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/QjFgRa8YFv— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2021
