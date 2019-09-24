NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drugs, guns and cash were recovered after a raid at an Antioch home on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Metro Police, acting on a tip, seized 172 grams of cocaine, 3.5 pounds of marijuana, six guns – two of which were reported stolen – and $35,000 cash during the execution of a search warrant at the Arapaho Bend home.
Adrian Ross, 35, and Jaquece Fitzgerald, 38, were each charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Nicholas Hodge, 35, was arrested at the home by ATF agents prior to the execution of the search warrant on outstanding federal warrants related to narcotics distribution.
