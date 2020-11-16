NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify two young men who robbed two construction workers in the 1400 block of Pennock Avenue on Nov. 3.
The victims reported that they were working on a house when the suspects, both armed with handguns, robbed them of their belonging and then locked them inside a shed.
Both suspects appear to be in their teens. The suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. The second suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone who recognizes the young men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
