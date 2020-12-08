NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the man who robbed a female customer inside the Mapco on Dickerson Pike last Thursday.
Police said the suspect shoved the victim against the counter as she was preparing to pay for her items at 7:50 a.m. at the Mapco located at 2813 Dickerson Pike. The suspect took the cash from her hand and fled on foot.
The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He has dark hair and a chin strap-style beard and soul patch. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.