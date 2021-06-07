NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify the gunman who fired into a group of people standing in the 600 block of South Seventh Street at the James Cayce public housing development on Sunday evening.
Police said someone fired shots from a blue 2014-2019 model Subaru Legacy that was passing around 6 p.m. One man in the group was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who recognizes the car in the surveillance photos or knows who the shooter was is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.