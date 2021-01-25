NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify suspects involved in robbing a Dickerson Pike restaurant on Sunday night.
Police said two men entered Nashville Pizza & Pasta, 1201 Dickerson Pike, at 8 p.m. and one of the men took the cash register. He pointed what appeared to be a gun at the clerk but it turned out to be a black cell phone. Both men fled in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a dented left rear.
The suspect who took the cash register is a black male with shoulder length dreads and appears to be in his 30s. He is around 5’11” tall with a heavy build. He wore an AC/DC T-shirt with a black zip-up jacket. The second suspect is a white man who also appears to be in his 30s. He is around 5’7” with a medium build. He wore a blue Michigan ball cap and maroon shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
Suspects in a robbery at Nashville Pizza & Pasta on Dickerson Pike are believed to have left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
