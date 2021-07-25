NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for assistance in identifying the gunman who fired into a red Lexus Saturday afternoon, wounding the 58-year-old female driver.

Police said the shooter, described as a young slim male with dreads and wearing all black clothing, was riding in a gray Toyota Camry. The persons in the Camry followed the victim at 12:47 pm. From Popeye’s restaurant at 3012 Gallatin Pike onto Leland Avenue and then onto Bronte Avenue. The Camry sped past the victim’s Lexus and stopped near the intersection of Bronte and Litton avenues.

The gunman got out, stood in front of the victim’s car, and pulled a pistol from his waistband. She drove past him, resulting in a shot being fired into her car. The victim continued to a nearby business on Gallatin Pike where police were called.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized on Sunday but is expected to recover. Detectives believe the gunman intended on robbing her.

Anyone with information on the gray Camry or the people in it Saturday afternoon is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.