NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives investigating the alleged security breach at the yet to open Davidson County jail downtown are asking for help identifying a man who is seen on surveillance video entering and leaving with Alex Friedmann, both dressed in construction worker clothing.
Police said Friedman entered the facility posing as a construction worker on several days at the end of December, including on Dec. 26. He entered and exited that day with a man also dressed in construction clothing. He wore a dust mask over his face. The companies handling the construction of the building have reported that they do not know who the individual is.
Friedmann was arrested on Jan. 4 after entering the building for at least the fifth time. He was charged with attempted burglary, tampering with evidence and possession of burglary tools. He is alleged to have taken keys from inside a control room on one of the days, causing concerns over locks at the jail before the facility even opens. Police said Friedmann refused to answer questions on the day of his arrest.
Anyone recognizing the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
