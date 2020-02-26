NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify three suspects who broke into Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills Mall late Tuesday night and took 8-10 handguns, two rifles, numerous boxes of ammunition and weapon-mounted lasers/flashlights.
Metro Police said the suspects forced entry into the store at 11 p.m. through exit doors near the cash registers. They then kicked in an interior door to gain access to the guns and ammunition.
Opry Mills Mall security saw the suspects run to a white Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee tag BHL-637. The getaway car was reported stolen Sunday in Memphis.
Several of the empty handgun cases were located at 4 a.m. in a parking lot at 916 Fifth Ave. South.
One suspect is a black man who is approximately 5’10” tall. He wore a red Star Wars shirt, orange cap/beanie and red & white shoes. The second suspect wore a hockey mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He carried a red backpack. The third suspect wore a white and black striped shirt.
Anyone with information on the gun thefts or recognize the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of $6,000 ($5,000 of which is bring provided by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation) for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
