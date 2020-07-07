NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the suspect who has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a January fatal shooting at the Hickory Highlands Apartment.
Metro Police are asking for assistance in locating Joseph Dewayne Dunlap, 31, who was indicted on charges of first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Golden Hairston, 28, in the parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments on Hickory Highlands Drive.
Hairston was outside his car talking to another man when a black SUV pulled up. Shots were fired from the SUV. Hairston was hit and fell to the ground.
Anyone seeing Dunlap or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash award. Tips may also be submitted online.
