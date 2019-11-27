NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify the gunman who robbed Little Caesar’s Pizza on Gallatin Pike and later is suspected of carjacking a woman on Pennington Avenue last week.
Police said the man entered Little Caesar’s, located at 3304 Gallatin Pike, at 4:10 p.m. He had an employee open the register at gunpoint and then took cash. He fled on foot toward Kirkland Avenue.
At 7:15 p.m., a woman pulled into a Pennington Avenue apartment complex when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings. He drove off in her 2012 dark green Toyota Camry bearing Tennessee tag 2D59N9.
The suspect is a young black male who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s. He is around 5’9” tall.
Anyone who recognizes the gunman or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen Camry is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
