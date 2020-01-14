NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a gunman who robbed 5/3 Bank on East Thompson Lane on Tuesday.
Police said the gunman robbed the bank at 11:20 a.m. After getting money from the cash drawer, he left and was last seen walking toward Murfreesboro Pike.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Metro Police CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463 for a possible cash reward.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
