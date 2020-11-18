NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who left his home early Wednesday morning.
Police said Logan Threlkeld-Gooch was last seen early this morning at his home in the 300 block of Barrywood Drive. He left undetected sometime after 2 a.m. He may be riding a small black bicycle.
He has made repeated statements to his guardian about harming himself.
If anyone sees Logan, call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Metro Police Youth Services Division at 615-862-7461.
