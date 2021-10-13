NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives investigating the disappearance of Dakota Bingham located surveillance video from a business that shows a man, believed to be Bingham, struggling to stay afloat in the Cumberland River just after midnight Monday, according to Metro Police.

Bingham, 28, was last seen by friends late Sunday night at Noble’s sports bar, 974 Main St. Bingham, who had reportedly been drinking heavily, left the bar around 11:15 p.m. About 30 minutes later, he was seen at the TA Truck Stop, 111 N. First St., which is also the same area/time where his phone was last detected.

Friends concerned after man disappears in East Nashville on Sunday night Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen in East Nashville on Sunday night.

A friend who was with him Sunday night reported him missing Monday afternoon when she did not hear from him.

A Metro Police helicopter crew is checking the river for any sign of Bingham.