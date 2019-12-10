NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are working to identify the man who used a robbery victim’s credit card on Sunday at Dollar City.
Police said the victim was delivering a pizza on Shepard Street around midnight when she was approached by the suspect who robbed her at gunpoint, taking cash and credit cards. The suspect drove off in the victim’s Hyundai Sonata, which was recovered on Monday.
The suspect, who is in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreads and stands around 5’5” with a thin build, used the victim’s credit card on Sunday at Dollar City, 833 Hamilton Crossing.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
