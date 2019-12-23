NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are attempting to identify two people who robbed a Murfreesboro Pike market early Sunday morning.
Police said the suspects entered Quick Stop Four Corner’s Market, 3769 Murfreesboro Pike, at 12:30 a.m. and demanded the clerk at gunpoint to open the register. The suspects fled with cash and several packages of cigarettes.
Both suspects appeared to be in their 20s and stand around 5’7” tall with average builds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.