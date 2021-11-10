NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for three young people that robbed a Gallatin Avenue store on Tuesday evening.
Police said the group, two males and a female, attempted to leave Young’s Fashion store, located at 1411 Gallatin Ave., at 6 p.m. with armloads of merchandise when the manager stopped them. One of the suspects held up a handgun causing the manager to back off. One staff member still attempted to stop the group and the suspect with the gun fired at the entrance shattering the glass window.
The suspects left in a 2009 black Toyota Camry. The owner of the vehicle is not believed to be involved. Police believe the Camry was stolen.
Anyone that recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
1 of 4
Young's Fashion surveillance images
Metro Police are searching for the suspects pictured in connection with an armed robbery at Young's Fashions on Gallatin Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.