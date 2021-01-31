NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police believe robbery was the motive in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning outside an Antioch market.
Police said Alexis Sevilla Chacon, 29, was near the gas pumps at the Twice Daily market, 5272 Cane Ridge Road, when he was shot and killed.
Chacon arrived at the market and went inside the store. A gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a 300, entered the parking lot. The occupants of the car waited for Chacon to return to his car. When he did, two people from the Chrysler, at least one of them armed with a pistol, approached. Chacon was shot during a struggle with the men. The two men got back into the Chrysler and fled onto Bell Road.
Anyone with information about the Chrysler or the persons in it is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
