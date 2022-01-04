NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released video showing the moments before a vehicle was set on fire in the parking lot of a church near Goodlettsville.
Dewayne Leggs, 47, was found dead on Oct. 12 inside a burning van. Leggs was shot multiple times in a different location before the Dodge Grand Caravan was driven to the church parking lot on Cunniff Parkway and set on fire.
Metro Police have identified the man found dead inside a burning van outside a church near Goodlettsville on Tuesday night.
Police said multiple vehicles were seen at the location in the hour prior to the vehicle explosion.
Anyone with information on Leggs’ activities in the days leading up to his murder or people that may have been with him are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $1,000 cash reward.
Metro Police are following leads after a man was found dead in a van in a church parking lot near Goodlettsville on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.