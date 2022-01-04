NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released video showing the moments before a vehicle was set on fire in the parking lot of a church near Goodlettsville.

Dewayne Leggs, 47, was found dead on Oct. 12 inside a burning van. Leggs was shot multiple times in a different location before the Dodge Grand Caravan was driven to the church parking lot on Cunniff Parkway and set on fire.

Police said multiple vehicles were seen at the location in the hour prior to the vehicle explosion.

Anyone with information on Leggs’ activities in the days leading up to his murder or people that may have been with him are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $1,000 cash reward.