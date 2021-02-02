NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the Twice Daily market in Antioch early Sunday morning.

Police seek help identifying two suspects who fatally shot Alexis Chacon, 29, at 2:10 a.m. outside the market at 5272 Cane Ridge Rd.

Police say robbery motive of fatal shooting outside Antioch market Police believe robbery was the motive in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning outside an Antioch market.

The men responsible for killing Chacon arrived in a gray/silver Chrysler sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 300, and confronted Chacon. Detectives theorize that the men may have been trying to rob Chacon of his car, although the motive has not been determined.

The gunfire was recorded by a market surveillance camera.

Anyone recognizing the suspects and/or the Chrysler sedan is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.