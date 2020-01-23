NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have developed new information about the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run collision on Jan. 3 on Gallatin Pike at Ardee Avenue.
Police said Kenneth Urbach, 56, of Nashville, was attempting to cross Gallatin Pike at Ardee Avenue near his home when he was struck by a southbound Camaro driven by Victor Futrell.
Initial witness statements said a second vehicle, a large black pickup truck, then struck Urbach. After reviewing surveillance video, police determined the truck was not in the lane of travel in which Urbach was struck. Instead a silver four-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed struck him and did not stop.
Futrell, the driver of the Camaro, did stop and render aid.
Anyone with information about the driver of the silver sedan is asked to call Hit & Run Investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Previously reported
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
