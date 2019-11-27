NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are seeking to identify the suspect involved in an assault of a 17-year-old autistic student after he got off a WeGo Transit bus on Nov. 19.

Jackson Darden got off the bus in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike near the intersection of Petway Avenue. The Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet student said the issue began at the downtown bus station.

Police received surveillance images of the suspect from a nearby business and are working to identify him.

Darden told News4 the suspect asked him where he was getting off the bus, but he did not provide the information. The teen then got off in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike, and the suspect also got off the bus. The suspect punched him in the face, causing his glasses to fall to the ground. The assailant then stepped on the glasses, breaking them, before fleeing. Surveillance video showed the suspect hiding behind a nearby business to wait for the next WeGo bus.

Anyone recognizing the suspect in the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.