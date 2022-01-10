NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released images from surveillance video showing the victim of a December shooting walking alone on Lincoln Street when the suspect’s car approached her.

The 28-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot on Dec. 20, according to Metro Police. Police said the woman was found lying on the side of Lincoln Street with a gunshot wound to her head.

Surveillance video - shooting - Dec. 20 Metro Police said the victim was walking on Lincoln Street when a car approached her and and a person inside the car shot her.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the victim was walking alone at 5:15 a.m. when a car pulled up and possibly fired shots from the passenger side. The driver of the suspect car, possibly a dark colored Dodge Charger, then fled on Lafayette Street.

Police said the victim is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.