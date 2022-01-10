Suspect shooter car

Metro Police believe the car pictured was involved in a shooting that left a 28-year-old woman critically injured.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released images from surveillance video showing the victim of a December shooting walking alone on Lincoln Street when the suspect’s car approached her.

The 28-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot on Dec. 20, according to Metro Police. Police said the woman was found lying on the side of Lincoln Street with a gunshot wound to her head.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the victim was walking alone at 5:15 a.m. when a car pulled up and possibly fired shots from the passenger side. The driver of the suspect car, possibly a dark colored Dodge Charger, then fled on Lafayette Street.

Police said the victim is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.