Police recapture 2 teens who escaped from Juvenile Detention Center
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two escaped teens are back in custody after almost three days on the run, according to police.
Metro Police said Decorrius Wright and Calvin Howse were arrested in Madison just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Escaped teens Decorrius Wright & Calvin Howse have just been apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison. pic.twitter.com/8yGL43keCZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019
“We believe these two teens are dangerous and posted a risk to the community,” said Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron. “It’s good to have those two off the streets and back into custody.”
Wright and Howse were caught at the Robin Hood Condominium complex on Forrest Park Road, about nine miles north of the Juvenile Detention Center.
Wright & Howse were apprehended by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Gang Unit detectives outdoors in the Robin Hood condo complex on Forrest Park Road. Investigation led to info that they were in the area. Work is continuing to locate Morris Marsh & Brandon Caruthers.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019
Police said it had received information pointing them to the complex. When they arrived, police found the teens in the parking lot. Police said the teens tried to run away, but both were caught after a short pursuit.
Wright is accused in the February murder of musician Kyle Yorlets. Howse has armed robbery and gun possession charges in his arrest history. Morris Marsh, accused of murder, and Brandon Carruthers, who was arrested for armed robbery and has been transferred to Criminal Court, are still on the loose. Carruthers has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted List.
Metro’s Juvenile Crime Task Force has been all-hands on deck in the search for the four teens, who escaped around 10 p.m. Saturday from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center.
Investigators are questioning the teens at police headquarters about how they escaped and if they had any help in doing so. Police are in the midst of piecing together what they have been doing since escaping Saturday night.
“Since Saturday night when these four youths escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center the police department has utilized an all-hands on deck to get these dangerous youths back off the streets,” said Juvenile Crime Task Force Lt. Blaine Whited. “So, while we’re happy to have these two youths off the streets tonight, we know we still have a lot of work to be done to get these two remaining youths, with Mr. Carruthers and Mr. Marsh, finding those two youths and removing them from the streets.”
Juvenile Crime Task Force supervisor Lt. Blaine Whited just reiterated to the media that the MNPD continues to take an all hands on deck approach as we work to locate & apprehend the 2 remaining escaped teens, Morris Marsh & Brandon Caruthers. Have info about them? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/hXazVwBv7I— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019
Wright and Howse will be returned to the Juvenile Detention Center after police finish questioning them.
“The Davidson County Juvenile Court commends the brave men and women of MNPD who have been working tirelessly to apprehend the escaped youth,” Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator Kathryn Sinback said in a statement. “The Detention contractor, Youth Opportunity Investments, has assured us they have properly secured all parts of the facility and that YOI corporate staff are working closely with facility staff to ensure all policies are being followed.”
Sinback said in the release that Wright and Howse will be housed separately from other youth in the facility in non-adjacent cells. She also said the four staff members who were placed on disciplinary suspension are not currently working at the facility.
“YOI has agreed to notify us before any of the suspended staff members is allowed to return to work. Juvenile Court has communicated our concerns to YOI about any of the four staff members being allowed back in the facility, including the supervisor in charge of the facility at the time of the escape who failed to call 911 immediately in accordance with the contract. Based on our review of the safety measures currently being taken by YOI, we are confident that the facility is secure at this time,” Sinback said in the statement.
Earlier Tuesday there was a heavy police presence at a home in East Nashville.
Metro Police thought they might have at lease one of the escaped juveniles surrounded in an attic in a home on Treutland Avenue at Meridian Street. After a while, police determined no one was inside.
If you see Marsh or Caruthers, contact police immediately.
