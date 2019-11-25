NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An armed robber who demanded money from a clerk at the Family Dollar store on Whites Creek Pike on Monday morning was quickly apprehended, according to police.
Police said William McGilmer, 36, entered the Family Dollar store at 2734 Whites Creek Pike at 8:20 a.m. wearing a white mask made out of the sleeve of a t-shirt. They said he pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash register and safe. As McGilmer was robbing the business, an employee he had n ot seen ran to the rear of the building and called 911. Officers arrived and saw McGilmer fleeing through the woodline behind the store toward Revels Drive. Officer Zachary Goodall began to chase and caught McGilmer in the 500 block of Revels Drive.
McGilmer was brought back to the store where staff positively identified him as the robber. The t-shirt sleeve mask was still around his neck. A black BB pistol resembling a real firearm was found along McGilmer’s flight path.
McGilmer refused to answer detectives’ questions. He is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and gun possession by a convicted felon. Police said he remains under investigation in regard to other crimes. Bond has been set at $82,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.