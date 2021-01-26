NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are questions and concerns surrounding a social media post made by a member of Metro’s Community Oversight Board.
Jamel Campbell-Gooch, the First Vice Chair of the Community Oversight Board, said in a post on social media, “MNPD officer Andrew Delke murder Daniel Hambrick. Delke’s first court date is February 15, 2021. Show up and show out.”
According to the code of ethics, the Metro Community Oversight Board is supposed to investigate cases with “an open and questioning mind, integrity, objectivity and fairness.”
That includes cases like Delke’s, the Metro Police officer charged in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick. He is currently awaiting trial.
When it came out in court Monday that Gooch made the post, police had questions and concerns.
“You wouldn’t think you would have that from somebody who is supposed to be doing a service to the community and providing oversight in a fair and unbiased way, and so certainly, we were shocked to see that,” said James Smallwood, President of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police.
Police are especially concerned about the wording of the post.
Gooch encourages people to “show up and show out” for Delke’s trial.
“We saw people ‘showing out’ at the courthouse on May 30. We saw them destroying the courthouse and painting graffiti, and setting it ablaze,” said Smallwood. “That’s what people see when they see ‘show out.’ Encouraging a community to do that when you’re a leader of a government entity is very concerning. That’s why anybody watching this should be shocked.”
News4 reached out to Gooch by phone, text and email. She has not returned our messages.
The Community Oversight Board’s executive director chose not to comment.
Smallwood said the Board, as a whole, shouldn’t be blamed for one person’s actions. They are, however, calling for accountability.
“I think Mr. Gooch needs to reflect on his comments, reflect on the things he’s said in the past, realized they have an impact on this community,” said Smallwood. “They have an impact on the officers that serve this community, and hopefully he’ll realize, moving forward, it’s not appropriate.”
The judge in Delke’s case is considering a change of venue.
Delke’s defense attorney argues he will not be able to get a fair trial in Nashville. Prosecutors disagree.
The judge said he’ll make a decision by the end of the week.
