NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a suspect has been arrested for shooting a woman outside Swetts Market on 28th Avenue North on Monday.
Police said Terreze Holbrooks, 22, was inside his Toyota Camry when he got into a confrontation with the victim in the parking lot. During the argument Holbrooks pointed a gun at the victim. The victim’s arm was rolled up in the window of the Camry and she was dragged across the parking lot. She was shot in her arm and leg.
Detectives saw Holbrooks driving the Camry on 25th Avenue North on Tuesday. He was wearing the same yellow sweatshirt that was seen in Swetts Market video surveillance. Holbrooks was arrested a short time later near Douglas Avenue.
According to police, Holbrooks had the 9mm pistol used in the shooting as well as a backpack containing 87 grams of marijuana. During an interview with detectives, Holbrooks admitted to shooting the victim after he claimed she assaulted his girlfriend.
Holbrooks was charged with aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.