NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon on the stairs of a vacant building at 410 Elm Street.
Police said the man’s body showed visible signs of trauma.
A passerby saw the man’s body lying on the stairs leading to a landing at the front entrance and, without knowing he was dead, asked a nearby police officer to check on him.
The victim, a black man who appears to be in his 40s, did not have any identification.
The Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim. Officials with Metro Police confirmed Wednesday that the victim died from strangulation and stabbing.
It appears someone had been staying on the landing as several personal items, including clothing, food containers and books, were found there.
Anyone with information about the apparent murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
