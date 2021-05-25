NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Velma Tharpe.
Calvin Atchison was arrested on Tuesday by the Metro Cold Case after Paul Shane Garrett, who originally pleaded guilty to the murder and served 15 years in prison, was cleared of the crime by DNA evidence.
Garrett was charged with murder of Velma Tharpe, a prostitute, whose body was found in a north Nashville alley on June 15, 2000.
There was never any eyewitness or evidence that tied Garrett to the crime scene. He pled guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and served 15 years in prison.
A year after Garrett went to prison, the TBI notified detectives that DNA evidence found on the victim implicated another man.
Last year Metro Cold Case Detectives and District Attorney General Glenn Funk’s Conviction Review Unit decided to take another look at the case. The DA’s office is supporting legal efforts to have Garrett exonerated and the charged dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.