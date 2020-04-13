NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed a 26-year-old man on Sunday afternoon in north Nashville.
Police said Juwan Radley was struck by gunfire around 4:30 p.m. on 17th Avenue North near Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. At least two people fled from the scene. Radley was taken by a person vehicle to General Hospital where he died.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information about Radley's murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or report the tip via website. Those who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymousand qualify for a cash reward.
