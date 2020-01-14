NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking information about an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tusculum Road on Friday night.
Police said a man with a mask over his face and wearing a hooded sweatshirt entered the Mapco store just after 11:15 p.m. carrying a rifle equipped with a scope. He and his partner, who wore a black jogging suit with white stripes on the legs and sleeves, robbed two employees and a customer at gunpoint before fleeing the market. They were last seen running from the area.
Anyone recognizing the robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
