NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Regions Bank on Charlotte Pike near the Nashville West Shopping Center.
Police said the suspect got away in a Sixth Man Movers van, which was reported stolen earlier Tuesday.
This person, wearing a full face rubber mask, robbed the Regions Bank branch @ 6704 Charlotte Pk at 11:15 today (no weapon seen). The robber fled in this van, stolen from 6th Man Movers on Hermitage Av during the night. Have info? Pls call 615-742-7463. MNPD & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/xZKsw7ed80— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.