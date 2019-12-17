NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for three suspects responsible for breaking into multiple cars in The Nations neighborhood in the early morning hours on Monday.
Katie Crewnshaw said she and her husband’s truck was one of about eight cars there were broken into.
“I noticed there’s no window there, so we stopped and looked and I thought, ‘Did he leave his window down?’ said Crewnshaw. “As I got up closer and saw that there was glass on the ground. I peaked inside a little bit and noticed glass everywhere in the back seat.”
In the video, three males walk up to three vehicles and checked the door handles to see if it was unlocked.
Crewnshaw and her husband have lived in The Nations for six years. In that time she said she’s seen crime happen, but never anything like this.
“Mainly, it’s just been the cars are unlocked. Them claiming that they’re locked and somehow getting in, but never actually intentionally smashing out a window,” said Crewnshaw.
Crewnshaw said she made a post in the Nextdoor app about the incident. Soon after nearby neighbors claimed they were victims.
“More and more people coming up as the day went on saying this happened to them,” said Crewnshaw.
She said she and her husband are having to pay for the damages these criminals are responsible for.
“This wasn’t our fault. We didn’t leave anything in the car for them to see. There was no need for them to target the truck,” she said.
She said she and her neighbors are having a meeting Wednesday night with West Precinct officers and their council member to discuss the crimes happening in this area.
