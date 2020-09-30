NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need assistance finding an 81-year-old who suffers from dementia who was last seen Tuesday leaving her Antioch home.
Police said Fleeter Wade, 81, left home in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee Titans license plate 25TT56. Her family reported on Wednesday that she has not returned.
Wade stands 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds.
If you see her or the car, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
SILVER ALERT: Fleeter Wade, 81, who suffers from dementia, left her Antioch home Tue in a silver 2012 Chev Cruze with a Titans license plate, 25TT56. Her family reported today that she has not returned. She is 5'6" tall & weighs 140 lbs. See her or the car? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/EsSDpbJ77m— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 30, 2020
