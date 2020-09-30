Silver alert - Fleeter Wade - 9/30/20
 

Metro Police is asking for assistance finding Fleeter Wade, who has dementia and was last seen leaving her Antioch home on Tuesday. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need assistance finding an 81-year-old who suffers from dementia who was last seen Tuesday leaving her Antioch home.

Police said Fleeter Wade, 81, left home in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee Titans license plate 25TT56. Her family reported on Wednesday that she has not returned.

Wade stands 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see her or the car, contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

 
 

