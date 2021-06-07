NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flashing police lights and crime tape set the scene around Nashville as police were sent to several shootings over the weekend.

“It’s hard to see so many killings, so many shootings, robberies and carjacking going on in a city that I grew up in that I know it’s a great city,” said Mount Carmel Baptist Church Bishop Marcus Campbell.

Campbell leads a gang violence program at Mount Carmel Baptist. He’s seen the uptick in violence over the last few years.

His gang violence program tries to lure juveniles and teens from that path. He said a lot of time violence is connected to a variety of issues within the community.

“It’s the mental health piece, people going through the pandemic not knowing how to cope with that, getting angry knowing how to channel your anger instead of pulling out a gun trying to kill somebody,” said Campbell.

News4 spoke with Metro Police Chief John Drake on Monday about the deadly shootings that occurred over the weekend, including the fatal shooting where a man was shot to death in front of Bar Louie in The Gulch. Police are looking for two suspects in that case.

Drake said even though his department is short staffed, they are working to beef up patrols in high-volume areas.

“We’re going to have a meeting with our executive staff to go over a lot of these incidents to look at how we can put more of a presence in some of our entertainment areas,” said Drake.

In addition to the community, Drake said it’s going to take everyone getting involved to help combat the violence.

“This is concerning for us, and gun violence, not only in this city but across the country, it’s something that we’re seeing a lot of,” said Drake. “People don’t have good conflict resolution skills, or don’t seek to de-escalation or they don’t seek to try to control a situation without resulting in gun violence.”

“We have to get back to the root which is love,” said Campbell.

So far there have been six homicides reported in the month of June.