NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bank robbery at 5/3 Bank in Donelson.
Police said a man entered the bank, located at 525 Donelson Pk. at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday and handed a teller a bag and demanded money. No weapon was seen. He was last seen fleeing the bank on foot.
If you have information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
5/3 Bank Robbery
Metro Police say the man pictured robbed the 5/3 Bank on Donelson Pike on Thursday.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.