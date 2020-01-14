NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon on Lenore Street, according to Metro Police.
Police said two people were in a car when they met another person on Lenore Street in East Nashville. One of the people in the car was shot. The driver went to the Exxon on Shelby Avenue near Nissan Stadium after the shooting just before 5 p.m.
The victim was shot in the torso and has non-critical injuries, according to police.
Police are looking for a suspect in a black Dodge, possible a Charger or Challenger was involved in the shooting.
