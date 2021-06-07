NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said they are pursuing strong leads in the fatal shooting of a woman inside her 14th Avenue South apartment on Sunday.
Dantay Campbell, 19, was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.
Officer recovered a semi-automatic rifle from a dumpster near the apartment.
Anyone with information about Campbell’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.