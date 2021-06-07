14th Avenue South shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment on 14th Avenue South.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said they are pursuing strong leads in the fatal shooting of a woman inside her 14th Avenue South apartment on Sunday.

Dantay Campbell, 19, was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Officer recovered a semi-automatic rifle from a dumpster near the apartment.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.