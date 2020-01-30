NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a woman, identified as 40-year-old April Ferguson of Calumet Drive, dead in a ditch after she was struck and killed by a man in a silver minivan. A second female that was with the victim ran from the scene.
So sad. Police tell us a woman has died after being hit by this silver minivan. You can see officers looking at her things right now. They say a second woman was with her and ran away. No word on any charges or exactly why the driver hit the woman. @WSMV #breaking pic.twitter.com/LKj3v2vPpu— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) January 30, 2020
Ferguson was walking along the roadway in the same direction as the traffic when she was hit from behind by a 2011 Toyota Minivan traveling southbound. The van was being driven by 37-year-old Omar Diriye of Arbor Crest Blvd.
Diriye admitted to police the right tires of his van traveled over the curb prior to the crash. He did not give an explanation as to why the right tires went up on the curb.
According to investigators on scene, lanes of Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike were blocked for several hours. It was just a little over one mile away from an earlier officer-involved hit-and-run crash on Hamilton Church Road.
No charges have been filed as of yet. The crash remains under investigation.
