NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike that may have involved a shooting.
Two cars were involved in the crash near the intersection. Multiple shell casings were on the road at the crash scene.
One car crashed into a light pole. The other car had front-end damage. No one was in the cars when police arrived.
Police believe one or both of the cars were shooting at the other.
Police said a man walking down Murfreesboro Pike near the intersection of Park Plus Boulevard was shot in the thigh.
