NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are seeking to identify a man who robbed the First Horizon Bank in East Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man entered the bank, located at 965 Woodland St., at 12:35 p.m. and passed a demand note to a teller. No weapon was seen.
If you have information about the man’s identity, call 615-742-7463.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
