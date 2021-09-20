NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch off Harding Place on Monday afternoon.
Police said the man entered the Regions Bank, located at 4410 Ridgefield Way, and passed the teller a demand note for cash. No weapon was seen.
If you have information about the suspect in the robbery, contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463. FBI and West Precinct detectives are investigating the robbery.
This man robbed the Regions Bank branch at 4410 Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike this afternoon. He passed the teller a demand note for cash. No weapon seen. Have info on this bank robbery? Please call 615-742-7463. FBI & West Precinct detectives investigating. pic.twitter.com/hvHuifTBmH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021
