Regions Bank robbery

Metro Police are seeking to identify the person pictured. He is the suspect in a robbery today at the Regions Bank at 4410 Ridgefield Way.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch off Harding Place on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the Regions Bank, located at 4410 Ridgefield Way, and passed the teller a demand note for cash. No weapon was seen.

If you have information about the suspect in the robbery, contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463. FBI and West Precinct detectives are investigating the robbery.

 

