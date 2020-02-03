 
Rainwood Drive shooting reported

Shooting reported on Rainwood Dr. in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot after he tried to get his girlfriend’s car back from suspects trying to steal it.

Police said the boyfriend saw multiple people trying to steal the car outside a home on Rainwood Drive. There was an altercation and at least one of the suspects was shot. The suspect showed up at a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the man shot multiple times at the suspects, who fled on foot.

News4 has a crew at the location and will provide updates as information becomes available.

 
 

