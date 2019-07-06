NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are gathering clues in a shooting incident reported behind a night spot on Jefferson Street.
Officers received the report of the gunfire at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
Crime scene investigators are examining evidence behind a sports bar at 1410 Jefferson Street.
Officers put up crime tape around an SUV in that area.
It's not clear whether this shooting investigation was linked to a shooting victim reported at Metro General Hospital on Albion Street.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
