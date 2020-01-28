A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon while they were crossing the street in Germantown.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon while she was crossing the street in Germantown.

Police say 59-year-old Belinda Ann Browning, of Nashville, was crossing Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 2:15 p.m. when she was hit by a Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Versa told police that when he saw Browning, he slammed on the brakes but could not avoid hitting her. The driver is not facing charges currently.

Police say browning was not in a crosswalk. The closest crosswalk to the scene of the crash was about 300 feet away, according to investigators.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.