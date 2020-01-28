NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon while she was crossing the street in Germantown.
Police say 59-year-old Belinda Ann Browning, of Nashville, was crossing Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 2:15 p.m. when she was hit by a Nissan Versa.
The driver of the Versa told police that when he saw Browning, he slammed on the brakes but could not avoid hitting her. The driver is not facing charges currently.
Police say browning was not in a crosswalk. The closest crosswalk to the scene of the crash was about 300 feet away, according to investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.