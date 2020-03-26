NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify the person who shot LaKayla Garrett multiple times in north Nashville on Wednesday night.
Garrett, 35, was shot multiple times just before 9 p.m. on Herman Street near 24tn Avenue North. She died at the scene.
Nashville Fire Department personnel driving on Herman Street found Garrett lying in the grass for a short time after gunshots were reported. A bag of marijuana was found near her. One resident said that she saw Garrett walking on Herman Street by herself moments earlier.
Anyone with information on Garrett's murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and quality for a cash reward.
