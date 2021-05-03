NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman found dead on Sunday morning in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive.
Police said the victim has been identified as Pamela Paz, 44, of Smyrna. Paz’s body was found around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The preliminary autopsy showed that Paz died from apparent strangulation.
Detectives are pursuing active leads in the case, according to police.
Anyone with information about the murder of Paz is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
