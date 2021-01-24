NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside the Z Mart on Clarksville Pike early Sunday morning.
Police said they found Donpatric Buford, 21, around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Prior to the shooting, Buford had gotten out of the passenger side of a four-door sedan and began talking to the driver/suspect of another vehicle in the parking lot. They spoke for several minutes before the driver/suspect opened fire on Buford and drove off. The other people in the car in which Buford had been a passenger also left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information about Buford’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.