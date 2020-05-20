Car Crash - Generic
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash in south Davidson County near Brentwood on Tuesday night.

Police said David Webb, 20, of Nashville, was killed in the crash in the 6700 block of Holt Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation shows that Webb was driving his Hyundai Elantra west on Holt Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and traveled off the roadway, striking two driveway culverts. Webb, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said there was evidence of alcohol/drug involvement at the scene. Toxicology testing will be conducted.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.