NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash in south Davidson County near Brentwood on Tuesday night.
Police said David Webb, 20, of Nashville, was killed in the crash in the 6700 block of Holt Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary investigation shows that Webb was driving his Hyundai Elantra west on Holt Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and traveled off the roadway, striking two driveway culverts. Webb, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police said there was evidence of alcohol/drug involvement at the scene. Toxicology testing will be conducted.
